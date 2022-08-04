Commonwealth Games 2022: Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first-ever high jump medal; bags bronze

Tejaswin Shankar, on Thursday, bagged the bronze medal in men's high jump at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old finished with a best of 2.22m to bag India's first-ever medal in high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

Shankar passed the first height of 2.05m, before clearing 2.10m, 2.15m, 2.19m and 2.22m all in his first attempts. This first attempt clearance of 2.22m is what helped him to his bronze eventually.

Tejaswin Shankar opens India's account in athletics at #CWG2022



The 23-year-old wins the nation's first athletics medal in the men's high jump event.🥉#CommonwealthGames | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/eyMkb18gaM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022





With the remaining two competitors for the bronze medal knocked out after failing to clear 2.25m in their three attempts, Tejaswin Shankar was assured of a bronze despite not clearing the height.

Having failed to clear 2.25m in his first two attempts, Shankar passed the height and attempted 2.28m in his final attempt before settling for bronze.







