Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports that will be played for the first time

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to begin from July 28 to August 8. Athletes from across the globe will be participating in various sports at this mega event.

In every edition of the Commonwealth Games, various sports are included and excluded from the tournament. This year the Birmingham CWG 2022 has added Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 this year.

Both the sports have never been played at the CWG and were also a part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Women's cricket can also be considered a first at this year's CWG but, T20 cricket was already a part of the Games in the previous editions.

The Commonwealth Games sports are divided into three main types - core sports, optional sports, and recognized sports. Sixteen core sports and four core para-sports must be included in the Games program, while the host nation may choose to include a number of optional sports and disciplines.



Recognized sports are sports that have been approved by the Commonwealth Games Federation but are deemed to need further growth before their inclusion.

Currently, there are a total of 20 core sports, 16 optional sports and 9 discontinued sports. In every edition of the Games, organizers and the committee decide on which optional sports they want to drop and include in the tournament.

This year Birmingham 2022 organizers decided to drop archery and shooting and instead have included cricket, para table tennis, beach volleyball, etc.

Current Core Sports



Swimming, Para Swimming, Athletics, Para Athletics, Road cycling, Artistic gymnastics, Lawn bowls, Para Lawn bowls, Table tennis, Triathlon, Freestyle wrestling, Badminton, Boxing, Field hockey, Judo, Netball, Para Powerlifting, Rugby sevens, Squash, Weightlifting.

Current Optional Sports

Diving, Archery (recurve), Basketball 3x3, Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Mountain Biking, Track cycling, Para Track cycling, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Clay Target, Full Bore, Pistol, Small Bore, Para Table tennis, Para Triathlon, Beach volleyball, Cricket.

Discontinued Sports

Synchronized Swimming, Water Polo, Archery (compound), Basketball, Greco-Roman Wrestling, Fencing, Rowing, Tennis, Ten-pin bowling.