WATCH: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate after winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy upgraded their 2018 CWG men's doubles silver to a gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The duo of Thomas Cup fame are also known for their iconic celebrations.

The Indians won 21-15 and 21-13 in straight sets and ousted England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. As soon as they knew that they had won the gold, the Shetty-Rankireddy pair ran around the court, embraced their coaches and celebrated!

Watch the moment here:



