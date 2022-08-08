Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate after winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian duo of Shetty-Rankireddy run around the court in jubilation after winning maiden gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy upgraded their 2018 CWG men's doubles silver to a gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The duo of Thomas Cup fame are also known for their iconic celebrations.
The Indians won 21-15 and 21-13 in straight sets and ousted England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. As soon as they knew that they had won the gold, the Shetty-Rankireddy pair ran around the court, embraced their coaches and celebrated!
Watch the moment here:
