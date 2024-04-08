CGF aims to announce a new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games in May

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), on Monday, said it has 'multiple proposals' and will announce a new host for the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in May.



Australian state of Victoria in July last year and Malaysia in March this year cancelled their planning to host the Games, citing escalating costs.

The CGF, however, kept the new proposals confidential.

“Significant progress has been made and we are excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games,” the CGF said in a statement following its April meeting.

“We are working collaboratively with the relevant (members) to undertake further detailed assessments, and aim to announce the 2026 Commonwealth Games host in May," the statement added.

Victoria had agreed to host the CWG after it received a compensation package. But the state later pulled out after it could not avail of state or federal funding.

Last month, Malaysia rejected an offer to host the 2026 CWG, citing time constraints, costs and an insufficient offer of funding.

CGF had reportedly offered Malaysia $126 million in supporting funds.

"If we had a longer time, we would definitely do it, but because there's such a short time, we definitely can't do it," government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had told a regular briefing.