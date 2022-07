Boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The mentally and physically challenging sport of boxing has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since its beginning in 1930. It's another game that must be added to each edition's sporting schedule.



Preview

England tops the list with a massive 60 gold medals, which is certainly a huge chunk of their 128 medals in total at the games. Canada and Australia are nations that also have proved their mettle inside the boxing ring.

Last time too, at the 2018 Gold Coast games, England came out as the best nation in boxing only by virtue of their gold medals. India had won the same number of medals (9) as England, but the latter was able to clinch six golds as compared to the former's three.

Indian boxers have so far collected 37 medals at the Commonwealth Games, and they will be looking to better their gold medal tally as compared to 2018.

Interestingly, all three gold medal winners in the 2018 edition, Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, and Vikas Krishan Yadav, are not present in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games squad.