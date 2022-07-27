Doctor Who: Boxing Team Doctor removed from CWG village

Indian boxing contingent has been hit with controversies before the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. 2 days back Olympic Bronze Medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain shared her distress about not having her long-time personal coach, Sandhya Gurung inside the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 village.

BFI clarified that they have limited accreditation and they are working their way around. Yesterday, Sandhya Gurung got her accreditation and things looked good.

After the interference of the Sports Ministry, Indian Olympic Associaton was able to get the accreditation for Sandhya but they didn't get the extra quota.

In the end to accommodate Sandhya, the only team doctor for 12 boxers Dr Karanjit Singh had to give up his accreditation leaving the Indian boxing team without a team doctor, as reported by Amar Ujala.

This looks like a repeat of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when Indian super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar was injured in his quarter-final bout against World Champion and there was no team doctor to attend it.

In combat sports like boxing where a doctor is a vital cog for the team, this incident will raise further questions. What if there is a repeat of Tokyo 2021 in any of the bouts? One doctor for 12 boxers already seems to overload and now there is no one, who will take care of boxers?

With no accreditation, Dr Karanjit Singh won't be able to travel to the bouts of any boxer and can't join the team training.



