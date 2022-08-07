Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas punch their way to gold

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas bagged gold medal in Men's 51kg and Women's 48kg respectively at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Both of them won by unanimous 5-0 decisions.

Nitu bagged India's first gold medal in boxing at Birmingham, when she defeated Demie-Jade Resztan of England. The 21-year-old started aggressively, landing some good punches early on. She slipped up a bit but pocketed the first round 4-1.

The Bhiwani girl was, however, back to her best in the next two rounds pocketing both 5-0 to help India to their first boxing medal.

Amit Panghal wins gold

On the other hand, Amit Panghal was just way too quicker for his opponent from England. Kiaran Macdonald had no answer to the Indian's pacy, aggressive punches as he surrendered the first game 5-0.

Amit Panghal messed up a bit in the second round, but managed to win it 4-1 before winning the third round 5-0 to bag his first-ever Commonwealth Games gold.