Commonwealth Games: All you need to know about Esports Championships

For the first time ever, Esports will officially be a sport in the Commonwealth Games. Birmingham will have the privilege to welcome the various teams from different countries to take part in the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships.



The pilot event will see Dota 2, e-Foootball by Konami and Rocket League played as the best esports players battle it out at the Games. The event will take place simultaneously with the CWG, the medals, branding, and leading body.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin said on their website, "I am delighted that we are announcing the first Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum to take place in Birmingham this summer."



"Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement," he added.

The much-awaited event will be under the governance of a partnership between the CGF and the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

The latter's president Chris Chan said, "We are proud to establish yet another first for the world's esports community. The inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships comes hot on the heels of the first-ever Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games staged in December 2021, capturing more than 500 million views from around the world.