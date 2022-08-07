Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 13
silver 11
Bronze 16
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Bhavina Patel cries as Indian national anthem plays after Commonwealth Games gold

Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win a para-table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games.

WATCH: Bhavina Patel cries as Indian national anthem plays after Commonwealth Games gold
X

Bhavina Patel

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T11:06:54+05:30

Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win a para-table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games when she defeated Nigeria's Chirstina 3-0 in straight sets in Birmingham.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, dropped just a single set en route her gold medal. Bhavina Patel teared up as the Indian national anthem played while she was on the podium after receving the gold medal.



Commonwealth Games Para Sports Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X