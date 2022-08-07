Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Bhavina Patel cries as Indian national anthem plays after Commonwealth Games gold
Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win a para-table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games.
Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win a para-table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games when she defeated Nigeria's Chirstina 3-0 in straight sets in Birmingham.
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, dropped just a single set en route her gold medal. Bhavina Patel teared up as the Indian national anthem played while she was on the podium after receving the gold medal.
