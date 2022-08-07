WATCH: Bhavina Patel cries as Indian national anthem plays after Commonwealth Games gold

Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win a para-table tennis gold at the Commonwealth Games when she defeated Nigeria's Chirstina 3-0 in straight sets in Birmingham.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, dropped just a single set en route her gold medal. Bhavina Patel teared up as the Indian national anthem played while she was on the podium after receving the gold medal.





India has won two medals in Commonwealth Games Para Table Tennis Women's Singles



Congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning gold and Sonalben Patel on winning bronze. pic.twitter.com/0t6Jj7qbxj — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) August 7, 2022



