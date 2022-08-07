Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel wins gold in women's para-table tennis; Sonal gets bronze

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, clinched the gold medal in women's para-table tennis class 3-5 at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She defeated Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the final.

Bhavina started off well in the final, but trailed 9-10 at some point in the first game. Just when it looked like the Nigerian would wrap things up, the Gujarat lass hit back with three points in a row to pocket the first game 12-10.

Once Bhavina smelt blood in the first set, there was no looking back for Bhavina as she pocketed the next two sets 11-2, 11-9 to win India's second para gold of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after Sudhir Lad's gold in para-powerlifting.

Earlier in the day, Sonal Patel bagged the bronze medal in women's para-table tennis class 3-5 with a 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 win over England's Sue Bailey, making it a double podium in para table tennis for India.