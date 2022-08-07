Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 13
silver 11
Bronze 16
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel wins gold in women's para-table tennis; Sonal gets bronze

Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, clinched the gold medal in women's para-table tennis class 3-5.

Bhavinaben Patel at Tokyo Paralympics
X

Bhavina Patel (Source: ITTF/Cheng Howe See)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T01:23:17+05:30

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, Bhavina Patel, on Sunday, clinched the gold medal in women's para-table tennis class 3-5 at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She defeated Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the final.

Bhavina started off well in the final, but trailed 9-10 at some point in the first game. Just when it looked like the Nigerian would wrap things up, the Gujarat lass hit back with three points in a row to pocket the first game 12-10.

Once Bhavina smelt blood in the first set, there was no looking back for Bhavina as she pocketed the next two sets 11-2, 11-9 to win India's second para gold of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after Sudhir Lad's gold in para-powerlifting.

Earlier in the day, Sonal Patel bagged the bronze medal in women's para-table tennis class 3-5 with a 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 win over England's Sue Bailey, making it a double podium in para table tennis for India.

Commonwealth Games Para Sports Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X