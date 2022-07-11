BCCI announces Indian women's cricket squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games

With barely two weeks left for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to begin, the BCCI has finally announced the squad for the Indian women's cricket team who will be heading to the UK to take part in the Games, for the first time.

The Women's T20 International format will debut at the Commonwealth Games and India has been placed in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan, making it quite the challenging affair. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B.

The Indian women's squad will be led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and features 15 members on the team overall with 3 players on standby as well, as India gets ready to hunt for medals at the Commonwealth Games in cricket for the first time.



With young blood and veterans all in the right mix, the Indian team looks promising and balanced.

Full Indian women's cricket team squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Harmanpreet Kaur - Captain

Smriti Mandhana - Vice-Captain

Shafali Verma

S. Meghana

Taniyaa Bhatia - Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia - Wicketkeeper

Deepti Sharma

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pooja Vastrakar

Meghna Singh

Renuka Thakur

Jemimah Rodrigues

Radha Yadav

Harleen Deol

Sneh Rana

Standby: Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav