Commonwealth Games 2022: Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's 65kg title; defends title

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, on Friday, defended his men's 65kg title Commonwealth Games title with a 9-2 win over Canada's McNeil in the final.

This is the third medal for Bajrang Punia in Commonwealth Games. Bajrang started with a silver medal in the 61 Kg category at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and he upgraded it to a gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the 65 Kg category.

Bajrang has won medals at all the major multi-sporting events with three medals at Commonwealth Games, two medals at Asian Games and one medal at Olympics.



