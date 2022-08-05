Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's 65kg title; defends title
India wrestler Bajrang Punia wins the first gold medal for India in wrestling at ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. This is second gold for Bajrang at CWG
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, on Friday, defended his men's 65kg title Commonwealth Games title with a 9-2 win over Canada's McNeil in the final.
This is the third medal for Bajrang Punia in Commonwealth Games. Bajrang started with a silver medal in the 61 Kg category at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and he upgraded it to a gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the 65 Kg category.
Bajrang has won medals at all the major multi-sporting events with three medals at Commonwealth Games, two medals at Asian Games and one medal at Olympics.
