Badminton at 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Badminton became a part of the Commonwealth Games in 1966 and at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, it will be the fifteenth staging of the racquet sport and the second time that it is being contested on English soil for the Games.
With six events - women's singles, men's singles, women's doubles, men's doubles and mixed doubles and the Mixed Team competition, comprising the medal events, the badminton matches will be spread out across the full span of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Starting from 29th July, the final badminton event matches will conclude only on 8th August.
The badminton matches will take place at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull - the venue which will also host the boxing, netball, para powerlifting, table tennis, and weightlifting events.
Preview
Among the participating nations, India ranks high as a badminton country, especially in the recent span, given how Indian badminton has been on the rise. In the history of the Commonwealth Games, India has amassed 25 medals - 29 gold, 21 silver, and 14 bronze and is placed third on the overall medal tally, behind England and Malaysia.
Going into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, India will be the defending champions in the Mixed Team event where the team had ceremoniously won the gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, defeating Malaysia in the finals.
Moreover, in the singles in last edition, it was an all-India clash in the women's singles with Saina Nehwal taking gold and Sindhu claiming silver while even Kidambi Srikanth clinched silver in the men's singles, losing to the legendary Lee Chong Wei. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won silver as well while in the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bagged bronze.
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India has been handed an easy draw for the Mixed Team event and are placed with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group 1.
In the singles, Indian shuttlers are expected to have it easy sans too much threat from participating countries. Malaysia, England and Singapore are formidable but Malaysia's trump player Lee Zii Jia will be absent from singles action and Singapore will have World Champion Loh Kean Yew with them.
However, the Indian squad is rightly balanced and should not be having trouble bringing medals galore from the Games.
Indian squad for badminton at 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Women's Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly
Mixed Doubles: B. Sumeeth Reddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa
Schedule
All badminton action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from 29th July to 8th August at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.
Day 1: 29th July - [6:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST]
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 -
Scotland v Maldives, India v Pakistan, Canada v Uganda, Australia v Sri Lanka
Day 2: 30th July - [1:30 PM IST to 5:00 PM IST]
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 -
Australia v Pakistan, Canada v Maldives, India v Sri Lanka, Scotland v Uganda
Day 3: 31st July - [3:30 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST]
Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal
[10:00 PM IST to 1:00 AM IST]
Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal
Day 4: 1st August - [3:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST]
Mixed Team Event Semi-final
[10:00 PM IST to 2:00 AM IST]
Mixed Team Event Semi-final
Day 5: 2nd August - [3:30 PM to 7:30 PM IST] - Medal Event
Mixed Team Event Bronze medal match
[10:00 PM IST to 2:00 AM IST] - Medal Event
Mixed Team Event Gold medal match, Medal Ceremony
Day 6: 3rd August - [2:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST]
Men's Singles Round of 64
Women's Singles Round of 64
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Round of 64
[9:00 PM IST to 1:00 AM IST]
Men's Singles Round of 64
Women's Singles Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Round of 64
Day 7: 4th August - [2:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST]
Men's Singles Round of 32
Women's Singles Round of 32
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
[9:00 PM to 2:00 AM IST]
Men's Singles Round of 32
Women's Singles Round of 32
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Day 8: 5th August - [3:30 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST]
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
[10:00 PM IST to 2:30 AM IST]
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Day 9: 6th August - [3:30 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST]
Men's Singles Quarter-Final
Women's Singles Quarter-Final
Men's Doubles Quarter-Final
Women's Doubles Quarter-Final
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
[10:00 PM IST to 2:30 AM IST]
Men's Singles Quarter-Final
Women's Singles Quarter-Final
Men's Doubles Quarter-Final
Women's Doubles Quarter-Final
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
Day 10: 7th August - [1:30 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST]
Men's Singles Semi-Final
Women's Singles Semi-Final
Men's Doubles Semi-Final
Women's Doubles Semi-Final
Mixed Doubles Semi-Final
[9:30 PM IST to 3:00 AM IST] - Medal Event
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Day 11: 8th August - [12:30 PM to 8:45 PM IST] - Medal Event
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Men's Singles Medal Ceremony
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Women's Singles Medal Ceremony
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony
Where to Watch badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?
All the LIVE action will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Where to Live Stream badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?
You can Live Stream all the action from the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Liv.
You can also follow The Bridge for all the latest updates, features and exclusive stories on your favourite sports from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.