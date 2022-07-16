Badminton at 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Badminton became a part of the Commonwealth Games in 1966 and at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, it will be the fifteenth staging of the racquet sport and the second time that it is being contested on English soil for the Games.

With six events - women's singles, men's singles, women's doubles, men's doubles and mixed doubles and the Mixed Team competition, comprising the medal events, the badminton matches will be spread out across the full span of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Starting from 29th July, the final badminton event matches will conclude only on 8th August.

The badminton matches will take place at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull - the venue which will also host the boxing, netball, para powerlifting, table tennis, and weightlifting events.

Preview

Among the participating nations, India ranks high as a badminton country, especially in the recent span, given how Indian badminton has been on the rise. In the history of the Commonwealth Games, India has amassed 25 medals - 29 gold, 21 silver, and 14 bronze and is placed third on the overall medal tally, behind England and Malaysia.

Going into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, India will be the defending champions in the Mixed Team event where the team had ceremoniously won the gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, defeating Malaysia in the finals.

The Indian badminton team at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (Source: Getty)

Moreover, in the singles in last edition, it was an all-India clash in the women's singles with Saina Nehwal taking gold and Sindhu claiming silver while even Kidambi Srikanth clinched silver in the men's singles, losing to the legendary Lee Chong Wei. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won silver as well while in the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bagged bronze.



At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India has been handed an easy draw for the Mixed Team event and are placed with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group 1.

In the singles, Indian shuttlers are expected to have it easy sans too much threat from participating countries. Malaysia, England and Singapore are formidable but Malaysia's trump player Lee Zii Jia will be absent from singles action and Singapore will have World Champion Loh Kean Yew with them.



However, the Indian squad is rightly balanced and should not be having trouble bringing medals galore from the Games.

Indian squad for badminton at 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: B. Sumeeth Reddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa

Schedule

All badminton action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from 29th July to 8th August at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

Day 1: 29th July - [6:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST]



Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 -

Scotland v Maldives, India v Pakistan, Canada v Uganda, Australia v Sri Lanka

Day 2: 30th July - [1:30 PM IST to 5:00 PM IST]

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 -

Australia v Pakistan, Canada v Maldives, India v Sri Lanka, Scotland v Uganda

Day 3: 31st July - [3:30 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST]

Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal

[10:00 PM IST to 1:00 AM IST]

Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal

Day 4: 1st August - [3:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST]



Mixed Team Event Semi-final

[10:00 PM IST to 2:00 AM IST]

Mixed Team Event Semi-final

Day 5: 2nd August - [3:30 PM to 7:30 PM IST] - Medal Event



Mixed Team Event Bronze medal match

[10:00 PM IST to 2:00 AM IST] - Medal Event

Mixed Team Event Gold medal match, Medal Ceremony

Day 6: 3rd August - [2:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST]

Men's Singles Round of 64

Women's Singles Round of 64

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Round of 64

[9:00 PM IST to 1:00 AM IST]

Men's Singles Round of 64

Women's Singles Round of 64

Mixed Doubles Round of 64

Day 7: 4th August - [2:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST]

Men's Singles Round of 32

Women's Singles Round of 32

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

[9:00 PM to 2:00 AM IST]

Men's Singles Round of 32

Women's Singles Round of 32



Men's Doubles Round of 32



Women's Doubles Round of 32



Mixed Doubles Round of 32



Day 8: 5th August - [3:30 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST]

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

[10:00 PM IST to 2:30 AM IST]

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Day 9: 6th August - [3:30 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST]

Men's Singles Quarter-Final

Women's Singles Quarter-Final

Men's Doubles Quarter-Final

Women's Doubles Quarter-Final

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final

[10:00 PM IST to 2:30 AM IST]

Men's Singles Quarter-Final

Women's Singles Quarter-Final

Men's Doubles Quarter-Final

Women's Doubles Quarter-Final

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final

Day 10: 7th August - [1:30 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST]

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Women's Singles Semi-Final

Men's Doubles Semi-Final

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final

[9:30 PM IST to 3:00 AM IST] - Medal Event

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Day 11: 8th August - [12:30 PM to 8:45 PM IST] - Medal Event

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Medal Ceremony

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony

Where to Watch badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

