Avinash Sable, one of India's best athletes proved himself on the big stage. The Armyman won a historic silver at the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games 2022 - an event that has seen clean sweep by the Kenyans since the past 6 editions of the Games.

Sable registered his personal best timing of 8:11:20s and got India it's first-ever medal in Steeplechase in the CWG history.