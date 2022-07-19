Commonwealth Games
Athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about Athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Athletics has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since its inaugural edition back in 1930. The sport, consisting of various exciting events, will be back once again to wow the spectators and viewers from the Birmingham stadiums.
Preview
While England boasts of having the most number of medals in Athletics at the CWG (577), Australia tops the table by having won the most gold medals (196). Naturally, the aforementioned two countries have been the dominating nations in different events in athletics.
Last time, in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, host country Australia was the best nation in athletics after collecting 36 medals, which included 13 gold ones.
India's athletics record at the Commonwealth Games has been decent as they have collected a total of 28 medals, including five gold. It was the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh who brought back home the first medal in athletics which was a gold in the 400m race.
In 2018, the country could only win a single gold medal which came thanks to a valiant effort from Tokyo gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. This time too, Chopra will be looking to achieve golden glory and go all the way.
Schedule:
Day 1- Saturday, 30th July (11:30 am-6 pm IST)
- Men's Marathon Final
- Women's Marathon Final
Day 2- Tuesday, 2nd August (2:30 pm-6 pm IST)
- Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- Men's 100m Round 1
- Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - A
- Women's Heptathlon High Jump A & B
- Women's 800m Round 1
- Women's 100m Round 1
- Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round – B
(11 pm-2:30 am IST)
- Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
- Women's Pole Vault Final
- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1
- Men's 10000m Final
- Women's Discus Throw Final
- Women's Heptathlon 200m
- Men's 10000m Medal Ceremony
Day 3- Wednesday, 3rd August (2:30 pm-6 pm IST)
- Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
- Women's 400m Round 1
- Men's Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's 800m Round 1
- Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's 400m Round 1
(11 pm-2:30 am IST)
- Women's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
- Women's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
- Men's High Jump Final
- Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw
- Women's 100m Semi-finals
- Men's 100m Semi-finals
- Women's 10000m Final
- Women's Shot-Put Final
- Women's Heptathlon 800m
- Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony
- Men's High Jump Medal Ceremony
- Women's 100m Final
- Men's 100m Final
Day 4- Thursday, 4th August (2:30 pm-5:30 pm IST)
- Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
- Men's Decathlon 100m
- Women's 200m Round 1
- Men's Decathlon Long Jump - A & B
- Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's 1500m Round 1
- Men's 200m Round 1
- Men's Decathlon Shot Put
(11 pm-2:30 am IST)
- Women's Heptathlon Medal Ceremony
- Women's Shot-Put Medal Ceremony
- Women's 100m Medal Ceremony
- Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B
- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men's 100m Medal Ceremony
- Men's Long Jump Final
- Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
- Women's 800m Semi-finals
- Men's Discus Throw Final
- Men's Decathlon 400m
- Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men's 110m Hurdles Final
Day 5- Friday, 5th August (2:30 pm-7:30 pm IST)
- Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
- Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1
- Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
- Women's 1500m Round 1
- Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - A
- Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B
- Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – B
(11 pm-2:30 am IST)
- Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
- Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men's Shot-Put Final
- Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
- Men's 200m Semi-finals
- Women's 400m Semi-finals
- Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
- Women's 200m Semi-finals
- Women's Triple Jump Final
- Men's 800m Semi-finals
- Men's Shot-Put Medal Ceremony
- Men's 400m Semi-finals
- Men's Decathlon 1500m
- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Day 6- Saturday, 6th August (2:30 pm-5:45 pm IST)
- Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony
- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
- Women's High Jump Final
- 4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1
- Women's 10000m Walk Final
- Men's Hammer Throw Final
- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony
- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony
- Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men's 1500m Final
(11 pm-2:15 am IST)
- Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
- Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony
- Women's Hammer Throw Final
- Men's Pole Vault Final
- Women's 400m Hurdles Final
- Women's 800m Final
- Men's 5000m Final
- Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men's 400m Hurdles Final
- Women's 800m Medal Ceremony
- Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women's 200m Final
- Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony
- Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony
- Men's 200m Final
Day 7- Sunday, 7th August (2:30 pm-5:45 pm IST)
- Women's 200m Medal Ceremony
- Men's 200m Medal Ceremony
- Men's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
- Men's Triple Jump Final
- Women's 100m Hurdles Final
- Men's 400m Final
- Women's 400m Final
- Women's 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
- Men's 10000m Walk Final
- Women's Javelin Throw Final
- Men's 400m Medal Ceremony
- Women's 400m Medal Ceremony
- Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final
- Men's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
- Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final
(11 pm-2 am IST)
- Women's 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony
- Men's 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony
- Men's 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony
- Women's Long Jump Final
- 4 x 100m Universal Relay Final
- Women's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women's 1500m Final
- 4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony
- Men's Javelin Throw Final
- Men's 800m Final
- Women's 1500m Medal Ceremony
- Women's 5000m Final
- Men's 800m Medal Ceremony
- Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women's Long Jump Medal Ceremony
- Women's 5000m Medal Ceremony
- Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Men's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
- Women's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
- Men's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony
Indian Squad:
- Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase
- Nitender Rawat - Men's marathon
- M Sreeshankar - Men's long Jump
- Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Men's long Jump
- Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's triple jump
- Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump
- Eldhose Paul - Men's triple jump
- Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw
- DP Manu - Men's javelin throw
- Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw
- Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10km race walk
- Amit Khatri - Men's 10km race walk
- Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay
- Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay
- Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay
- Muhammed Ajmal - Men's 4x400m relay
- Naganathan Pandi - Men's 4x400m relay
- Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 4x400m relay
- Dhanalakshmi Sekar - Women's 100m and 4x100m Relay
- Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m hurdles
- Aishwarya B - Women's long jump and triple jump
- Ancy Sojan - Women's long jump
- Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put
- Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - Women's discus throw
- Seema Punia - Women's discus throw
- Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw
- Shilpa Rani - Women's javelin throw
- Manju Bala Singh - Women's hammer throw
- Sarita Romit Singh - Women's hammer throw
- Bhawna Jat - Women's 10km race walk
- Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10km race walk
- Hima Das - Women's 4x100m relay
- Dutee Chand - Women's 4x100m relay
- Srabani Nanda - Women's 4x100m relay
- MV Jilna - Women's 4x100m relay
- NS Simi - Women's 4x100m relay
Where to Watch?
You can watch all the athletics events live on your television on the Sony Sports Network.