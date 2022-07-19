Athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Athletics has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since its inaugural edition back in 1930. The sport, consisting of various exciting events, will be back once again to wow the spectators and viewers from the Birmingham stadiums.



Preview

While England boasts of having the most number of medals in Athletics at the CWG (577), Australia tops the table by having won the most gold medals (196). Naturally, the aforementioned two countries have been the dominating nations in different events in athletics.

Last time, in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, host country Australia was the best nation in athletics after collecting 36 medals, which included 13 gold ones.

India's athletics record at the Commonwealth Games has been decent as they have collected a total of 28 medals, including five gold. It was the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh who brought back home the first medal in athletics which was a gold in the 400m race.

In 2018, the country could only win a single gold medal which came thanks to a valiant effort from Tokyo gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. This time too, Chopra will be looking to achieve golden glory and go all the way.

Schedule:

Day 1- Saturday, 30th July (11:30 am-6 pm IST)

Men's Marathon Final

Women's Marathon Final

Day 2- Tuesday, 2nd August (2:30 pm-6 pm IST)

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - A

Women's Heptathlon High Jump A & B

Women's 800m Round 1

Women's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round – B

(11 pm-2:30 am IST)

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Women's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 10000m Final

Women's Discus Throw Final

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Men's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Day 3- Wednesday, 3rd August (2:30 pm-6 pm IST)

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Women's 400m Round 1

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 800m Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 400m Round 1

(11 pm-2:30 am IST)

Women's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Women's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Men's High Jump Final

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Women's 100m Semi-finals

Men's 100m Semi-finals

Women's 10000m Final

Women's Shot-Put Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Men's High Jump Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Final

Men's 100m Final

Day 4- Thursday, 4th August (2:30 pm-5:30 pm IST)

Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds

Men's Decathlon 100m

Women's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Long Jump - A & B

Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 1500m Round 1

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

(11 pm-2:30 am IST)

Women's Heptathlon Medal Ceremony

Women's Shot-Put Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Medal Ceremony

Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 100m Medal Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

Women's 800m Semi-finals

Men's Discus Throw Final

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Day 5- Friday, 5th August (2:30 pm-7:30 pm IST)

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Women's 1500m Round 1

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - A

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – B

(11 pm-2:30 am IST)

Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's Shot-Put Final

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 200m Semi-finals

Women's 400m Semi-finals

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women's 200m Semi-finals

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's 800m Semi-finals

Men's Shot-Put Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Semi-finals

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 6- Saturday, 6th August (2:30 pm-5:45 pm IST)

Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Women's High Jump Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1

Women's 10000m Walk Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 1500m Final

(11 pm-2:15 am IST)

Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's Pole Vault Final

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 800m Final

Men's 5000m Final

Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 800m Medal Ceremony

Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Final

Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony

Men's 200m Final

Day 7- Sunday, 7th August (2:30 pm-5:45 pm IST)

Women's 200m Medal Ceremony

Men's 200m Medal Ceremony

Men's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Men's 400m Final

Women's 400m Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's 10000m Walk Final

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 400m Medal Ceremony

Women's 400m Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Men's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

(11 pm-2 am IST)

Women's 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony

Women's Long Jump Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Final

Women's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 1500m Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 800m Final

Women's 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women's 5000m Final

Men's 800m Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Women's 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

Indian Squad:

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat - Men's marathon

M Sreeshankar - Men's long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Men's long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's triple jump

Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump

Eldhose Paul - Men's triple jump

Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw

DP Manu - Men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10km race walk

Amit Khatri - Men's 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal - Men's 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi - Men's 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 4x400m relay

Dhanalakshmi Sekar - Women's 100m and 4x100m Relay

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B - Women's long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan - Women's long jump

Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - Women's discus throw

Seema Punia - Women's discus throw

Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw

Shilpa Rani - Women's javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh - Women's hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh - Women's hammer throw

Bhawna Jat - Women's 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10km race walk

Hima Das - Women's 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand - Women's 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda - Women's 4x100m relay

MV Jilna - Women's 4x100m relay

NS Simi - Women's 4x100m relay

Where to Watch?

You can watch all the athletics events live on your television on the Sony Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

Sony Liv is the place to catch all the action live.