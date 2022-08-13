Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes from Indian armed forces who bagged medals

Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Here, we take a look at the athletes from Indian armed forces who bagged medals at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Avinash Sable
X

Avinash Sable with his Commonwealth Games silver (Source: JSW)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-13T15:08:24+05:30

India clinched a total of 61 medals at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the medal tally. Out of the total medals bagged by the country, a total of 15 came from the athletes of the Indian armed forces.


Here, we take a look at the athletes from Indian army, air force, and navy, who bagged medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

  1. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeple chase - Indian Army
  2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg Weightlifting - Indian Army
  3. Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg Weightlifting - Indian Army
  4. Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Airforce
  5. Amit Panghal - Men's Light Flyweight Boxing - Indian Army
  6. Eldhose Paul - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Navy
  7. Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg Wrestling - Indian Army
  8. Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10000m Racewalk - Indian Army
  9. Deepak Nehra - Men's 97kg Wrestling - Indian Army
  10. Mohammed Hussamuddin - Men's Featherweight Boxing - Indian Army
  11. Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce
  12. Gururaja Poojary - Men's 61kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce
  13. Naveen Malik - Men's 74kg Wrestling - Indian Navy
  14. Lovepreet Singh - Men's 109kg Weightlifting - Indian Navy
  15. Jugraj Singh - Men's Hockey Team - Indian Navy


Commonwealth Games Indian Army 
