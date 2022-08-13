Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes from Indian armed forces who bagged medals
Here, we take a look at the athletes from Indian armed forces who bagged medals at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
India clinched a total of 61 medals at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the medal tally. Out of the total medals bagged by the country, a total of 15 came from the athletes of the Indian armed forces.
Here, we take a look at the athletes from Indian army, air force, and navy, who bagged medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
- Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeple chase - Indian Army
- Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg Weightlifting - Indian Army
- Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg Weightlifting - Indian Army
- Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Airforce
- Amit Panghal - Men's Light Flyweight Boxing - Indian Army
- Eldhose Paul - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Navy
- Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg Wrestling - Indian Army
- Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10000m Racewalk - Indian Army
- Deepak Nehra - Men's 97kg Wrestling - Indian Army
- Mohammed Hussamuddin - Men's Featherweight Boxing - Indian Army
- Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce
- Gururaja Poojary - Men's 61kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce
- Naveen Malik - Men's 74kg Wrestling - Indian Navy
- Lovepreet Singh - Men's 109kg Weightlifting - Indian Navy
- Jugraj Singh - Men's Hockey Team - Indian Navy
