Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes from Indian armed forces who bagged medals

India clinched a total of 61 medals at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the medal tally. Out of the total medals bagged by the country, a total of 15 came from the athletes of the Indian armed forces.





Here, we take a look at the athletes from Indian army, air force, and navy, who bagged medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeple chase - Indian Army Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg Weightlifting - Indian Army Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg Weightlifting - Indian Army Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Airforce Amit Panghal - Men's Light Flyweight Boxing - Indian Army Eldhose Paul - Men's Triple Jump - Indian Navy Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg Wrestling - Indian Army Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10000m Racewalk - Indian Army Deepak Nehra - Men's 97kg Wrestling - Indian Army Mohammed Hussamuddin - Men's Featherweight Boxing - Indian Army Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce Gururaja Poojary - Men's 61kg Weightlifting - Indian Airforce Naveen Malik - Men's 74kg Wrestling - Indian Navy Lovepreet Singh - Men's 109kg Weightlifting - Indian Navy Jugraj Singh - Men's Hockey Team - Indian Navy



