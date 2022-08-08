Commonwealth Games
Watch: Arshad Nadeem becomes first South Asian to breach 90m mark
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem created a new Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18m throw, becoming the first ever South Asian to breach the 90-mark.
Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created a new Commonwealth Games record and became the first ever South Asian to breach the famed 90m mark on way to the gold medal on Sunday night.
In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad beat the likes of Anderson Peters, Julius Yego and Keshorn Walcott with a 90.18m throw on his fifth attempt to clinch the gold medal, Pakistan's first ever gold in Javelin Throw at the CWG.
Nadeem bettered his personal best thrice over the course of the final. His personal best before this was 86.38m.
He threw 86.81m on his first attempt, 88m on his third attempt and then broke the ceiling with his 90m+ throw on the fourth attempt to win the gold among the elite field.
India's DP Manu (82.28m) and Rohit Yadav (82.22m) failed to reach the podium.
Nadeem is the second Asian to cross the 90m mark after Chinese Tapei's Chao-Tsun (91.36m).
He is the fourth javelin thrower in recent years to breach the 90m mark after Johannes Vetter, Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch.