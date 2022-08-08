Watch: Arshad Nadeem becomes first South Asian to breach 90m mark

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created a new Commonwealth Games record and became the first ever South Asian to breach the famed 90m mark on way to the gold medal on Sunday night.

In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad beat the likes of Anderson Peters, Julius Yego and Keshorn Walcott with a 90.18m throw on his fifth attempt to clinch the gold medal, Pakistan's first ever gold in Javelin Throw at the CWG.

The record-breaking Historic 90.18m throw from Nadeem Arshad which made him first-ever South Asian athlete to cross the 90m barrier in Javelin.Even Anderson Peters was shocked with that colossal effort despite Nadeem having pain in his elbow.GOLD loading In shaa Allah 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AdLhf7Bi48 — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) August 7, 2022

Nadeem bettered his personal best thrice over the course of the final. His personal best before this was 86.38m.

He threw 86.81m on his first attempt, 88m on his third attempt and then broke the ceiling with his 90m+ throw on the fourth attempt to win the gold among the elite field.

India's DP Manu (82.28m) and Rohit Yadav (82.22m) failed to reach the podium.

Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi. Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022. You made the nation proud. 🌟🏆🙌#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/sJ0jQGOqnY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 7, 2022

Nadeem is the second Asian to cross the 90m mark after Chinese Tapei's Chao-Tsun (91.36m).

He is the fourth javelin thrower in recent years to breach the 90m mark after Johannes Vetter, Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch.