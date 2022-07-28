Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Armymen who are representing India in Birmingham
Here 19 athletes from the Army who are representing India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 across various events.
A total of 19 athletes in the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 hail from the Indian Army. Sports and the army have had a special connection in the Indian sporting milieu for a long time.
Speaking at the CWG level, a certain Milkha Singh was a Naib Subedar when he India's first gold at the 1958 Commonwealth Games. Few more prominent names include Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subedar Tarundeep Rai. However, shooting and archery are not included in Birmingham games' sports programme.
Another notable figure in Indian sports, Neeraj Chopra, is also a Naib Subedar in the Army. Unfortunately, he will miss out on CWG 2022 after sustaining a groin jury post his silver medal win at the World Athletics Championships 2022.
- Subedar Arokia Rajeev (4 x 400m relay)
- Subedar Nitendra Singh Rawat (Marathon)
- Subedar Sandeep (10 km Race walk)
- Naib Subedar Avinash Sable (3000m Steeple Chase)
- Recruit Havildar Amit Khatri (10 km Race walk)
- Subedar Amit Panghal (Boxing- 51 kg)
- Subedar Mohammed Hussamuddin (Boxing- 57 kg)
- Naib Subedar Sanjeet (Boxing- 92 kg)
- Havildar Sumit (Boxing- 75 kg)
- Havildar Yogeshwar Singh (Gymnastics)
- Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting- 67 kg)
- Naib Subedar Ajay Singh (Weightlifting- 81 kg)
- Havildar Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting- 73 kg)
- Subedar Deepak Punia (Wrestling- 86 kg)
- Recruit Havildar Deepak (Wrestling- 97 kg)
- Havildar Manu DP (Javelin Throw)
- Havildar Adarsh MS (Triathlon)
- Sapper Vishwanath Yadav (Triathlon)
- Sepoy Ashish Kumar Singh (Para Swimming)
