Commonwealth Games 2022: Armymen who are representing India in Birmingham

A total of 19 athletes in the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 hail from the Indian Army. Sports and the army have had a special connection in the Indian sporting milieu for a long time.

Speaking at the CWG level, a certain Milkha Singh was a Naib Subedar when he India's first gold at the 1958 Commonwealth Games. Few more prominent names include Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subedar Tarundeep Rai. However, shooting and archery are not included in Birmingham games' sports programme.



Another notable figure in Indian sports, Neeraj Chopra, is also a Naib Subedar in the Army. Unfortunately, he will miss out on CWG 2022 after sustaining a groin jury post his silver medal win at the World Athletics Championships 2022.