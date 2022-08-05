Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Anshu Malik wins women's 57kg silver
Anshu Malik, on Friday, clinched the silver medal in women's 57kg wrestling at the ongoing 2022 Birmigham Commonwealth Games.
Anshu Malik, on Friday, clinched the silver medal in women's 57kg wrestling at the ongoing 2022 Birmigham Commonwealth Games. She lost to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye 3-7 in the final.
Anshu was forced into the back straightaway in the first period. By the end of the first three minutes, the Indian trailed 0-4. With a four-point lead, Odunayo came out in the defensive in the second period.
The Nigerian was given a passivity warning with just 1 minutes and 20 minutes remaining, following which Anshu Malik opened her account. The 21-year-old Indian tried her best to force her way back into the contest, but instead gifted two-points on a counter attack to trail 1-6.
With just seconds left on the clock, Anshu fought back to pocket 2 points, but it did not matter as Odunayo Adekuorye maintained her lead to clinch the gold medal 7-3.
More to follow