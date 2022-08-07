Commonwealth Games 2022: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman javelin thrower to win a medal

The Indian athletics contingent is adding on medals as Javelin thrower Annu Rani became the country's first female athlete to win a medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

She clinched the bronze at the 2022 edition of the quadrennial sporting event with a best throw of 60m.

Annu Rani wins bronze!



She clinches the 3rd place in women's javelin throw finals to become the first Indian woman to medal at the Commonwealth Games!🥉👏#CommonwealthGames | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/Se7NWCt7MD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2022

Australian duo of Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little took the gold and silver respectively, while a 4.27m difference meant Rani had to be content with third place.

The Indian threw her longest throw, 60m, on her fourth attempt. Annu was also another Indian who had advanced to the finals of the World Athletics Championship 2022 in Eugene, and finished 7th there.

Compatriot Shilpa Rani was also participating in the CWG 2022 final but she could only finish seventh.

Her bronze is part of an Athletics medal rush that Indians won on Sunday, with Triple Jump and Race Walk also providing some amazing results. This comes exactly one year after Neeraj Chopra's historic Olympics gold medal on August 7, 2021 in Tokyo.