WATCH: Aakarshi Kashyap consoles Pakistani opponent after she retires hurt

Who said India-Pakistan always has to be bitter? Indian badminton player Aakarshi Kashyap consoled Pakistan counterpart Mahoor Shahzad after the latter retired hurt during theor women's singles round of 32 match.





Source: Twitter/Akhil Mehta

In the first set, Kashyap was in a tight spot as the six time Pakistani national champion Shahzad was leading the India 20-18. Aakarshi recovered quickly and won four consecutive points to win the game.

The second game saw Kashyap in good form, leading 8-1, when Shahzad went down on the court in discomfort. Her left ankle seemed to be the cause of her injury and she had to retire from the game.

In a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship, the India consoled the Pakistani at the end of the match.





Source: Twitter/Akhil Mehta



