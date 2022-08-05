Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Aakarshi Kashyap consoles Pakistani opponent after she retires hurt
Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap consoled Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad after the latter retired hurt at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Who said India-Pakistan always has to be bitter? Indian badminton player Aakarshi Kashyap consoled Pakistan counterpart Mahoor Shahzad after the latter retired hurt during theor women's singles round of 32 match.
Source: Twitter/Akhil Mehta
In the first set, Kashyap was in a tight spot as the six time Pakistani national champion Shahzad was leading the India 20-18. Aakarshi recovered quickly and won four consecutive points to win the game.
The second game saw Kashyap in good form, leading 8-1, when Shahzad went down on the court in discomfort. Her left ankle seemed to be the cause of her injury and she had to retire from the game.
In a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship, the India consoled the Pakistani at the end of the match.
