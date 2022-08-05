Bg

India At CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Aakarshi Kashyap consoles Pakistani opponent after she retires hurt

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap consoled Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad after the latter retired hurt at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Aakarshi Kashyap (Source: BAI)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 4 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT

Who said India-Pakistan always has to be bitter? Indian badminton player Aakarshi Kashyap consoled Pakistan counterpart Mahoor Shahzad after the latter retired hurt during theor women's singles round of 32 match.


Source: Twitter/Akhil Mehta

In the first set, Kashyap was in a tight spot as the six time Pakistani national champion Shahzad was leading the India 20-18. Aakarshi recovered quickly and won four consecutive points to win the game.

The second game saw Kashyap in good form, leading 8-1, when Shahzad went down on the court in discomfort. Her left ankle seemed to be the cause of her injury and she had to retire from the game.

In a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship, the India consoled the Pakistani at the end of the match.


Source: Twitter/Akhil Mehta


