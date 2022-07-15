Table Tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Table Tennis was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games during the 2002 edition in Manchester. Since then, the immense popularity amassed by the sport has given itself a 'Core Sport' status, which simply means that it will feature in all of the future editions.



Additionally, Para-Table Tennis will make its first-ever appearance at the the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Preview

Paddlers hailing from Singapore have a penchant for collecting medals in the sport for fun and have been dominating at the games since its introduction. The country has won a massive 50 medals, out of which 21 are gold.

If we take stock of the Indian contingent that are to stake their claims of podium finishes in table tennis, there are some players who can pose a challenge to their opponents. The likes of Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Sharath Kamal are serious medal hopefuls. They are currently participating in the WTT Star Contender in Budapest.

In the 2018 Gold Coast games, in an otherwise Singapore-dominated sport, India came out table toppers in Table Tennis. The Indian paddlers finished the edition with a total of eight medals, which included three gold medals.

Sharath Kamal won the bronze in the men's singles event, while the Manika Batra snatched gold in the women's singles event. Two silver medals, one each, were won by the men's doubles as well as the women's doubles pair. The duo of Batra and Gnanasekaran had to settle for a bronze on the mixed doubles.

The remaining two gold medals were won by the Indian men's team as well as the women's team, thanks to their performances which pegs them as serious contenders in this year's edition.

Schedule

Table Tennis will have a total of 11 events, including four Para Table Tennis events. Women's Team, Men's Team, Women's singles, Men's singles, Women's classes 6-10, Women's classes 3-5, Men's classes 8-10, Men's classes 3-5, Mixed Doubles, Men's doubles and Women's doubles are the events which will be played from 29th July to 8th August.

Day 1- Friday, 29th July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

(1 am-6 am IST)

Women's Team Qualifying Round 2

Men's Team Qualifying Round 2

Day 2- Saturday, 30th July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)

Women's Team Qualifying Round 3

Men's Team Qualifying Round 3

(1 am-6 am IST)

Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals

Day 3- Sunday, 31st July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)

Men's Team Event Quarter-Finals

(1 am-6 am IST)

Women's Team Event Semi-Finals

Day 4- Monday, 1st August (6:30 pm-11:45 pm IST)

Women's Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Women's Team Event Gold Medal Match

Women's Team Event Medal Ceremony

(1:30 am-6:30 am IST)

Men's Team Event Semi-Finals

Day 5- Tuesday, 2nd August (8 pm-1:30 am IST)

Men's Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Men's Team Event Gold Medal Match

Men's Team Event Medal Ceremony

Day 6- Wednesday, 3rd August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3

(1 am-7 am IST)

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Day 7- Thursday, 4th August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles Round 1

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Doubles Round 1

Women's Doubles Round 1

(1 am-5:30 am IST)

Mixed Doubles Round 2

Women's Singles Round 1

Men's Doubles Round 2

Day 8- Friday, 5th August (6:30 pm-11 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles Round 3

Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals

Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals

Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Women's Singles Round 2

Men's Doubles Round 3

Women's Doubles Round 2

Men's Singles Round 1

(1 am-5:30 am IST)

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women's Doubles Round 2

Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

Men's Singles Round 2

Day 9- Saturday, 6th August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)

Women's Doubles Round 3

Men's Singles Quarter-Finals

Men's Singles Quarter-Finals

Women's Singles Semi-Finals

Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

(1 am-7 am IST)

Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony

Day 10- Sunday, 7th August (6:30 pm-11:45 pm IST)

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Medal Ceremony

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony

(1 am-6 am IST)

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony

Day 11- Monday, 8th August (6:30 pm-10:15 pm IST)

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Medal Ceremony

Indian Squad:

Men

Sharath Kamal

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Manush Shah (Reserve)

Women

Manika Batra

Sreeja Akula

Reeth Rishya

Diya Chitale

Swastika Ghosh (Reserve)