Commonwealth Games
Table Tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about Table Tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Table Tennis was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games during the 2002 edition in Manchester. Since then, the immense popularity amassed by the sport has given itself a 'Core Sport' status, which simply means that it will feature in all of the future editions.
Additionally, Para-Table Tennis will make its first-ever appearance at the the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Preview
Paddlers hailing from Singapore have a penchant for collecting medals in the sport for fun and have been dominating at the games since its introduction. The country has won a massive 50 medals, out of which 21 are gold.
If we take stock of the Indian contingent that are to stake their claims of podium finishes in table tennis, there are some players who can pose a challenge to their opponents. The likes of Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Sharath Kamal are serious medal hopefuls. They are currently participating in the WTT Star Contender in Budapest.
In the 2018 Gold Coast games, in an otherwise Singapore-dominated sport, India came out table toppers in Table Tennis. The Indian paddlers finished the edition with a total of eight medals, which included three gold medals.
Sharath Kamal won the bronze in the men's singles event, while the Manika Batra snatched gold in the women's singles event. Two silver medals, one each, were won by the men's doubles as well as the women's doubles pair. The duo of Batra and Gnanasekaran had to settle for a bronze on the mixed doubles.
The remaining two gold medals were won by the Indian men's team as well as the women's team, thanks to their performances which pegs them as serious contenders in this year's edition.
Schedule
Table Tennis will have a total of 11 events, including four Para Table Tennis events. Women's Team, Men's Team, Women's singles, Men's singles, Women's classes 6-10, Women's classes 3-5, Men's classes 8-10, Men's classes 3-5, Mixed Doubles, Men's doubles and Women's doubles are the events which will be played from 29th July to 8th August.
Day 1- Friday, 29th July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)
- Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
- Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
(1 am-6 am IST)
- Women's Team Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Team Qualifying Round 2
Day 2- Saturday, 30th July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)
- Women's Team Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Team Qualifying Round 3
(1 am-6 am IST)
- Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals
Day 3- Sunday, 31st July (6:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)
- Men's Team Event Quarter-Finals
(1 am-6 am IST)
- Women's Team Event Semi-Finals
Day 4- Monday, 1st August (6:30 pm-11:45 pm IST)
- Women's Team Event Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Team Event Gold Medal Match
- Women's Team Event Medal Ceremony
(1:30 am-6:30 am IST)
- Men's Team Event Semi-Finals
Day 5- Tuesday, 2nd August (8 pm-1:30 am IST)
- Men's Team Event Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Team Event Gold Medal Match
- Men's Team Event Medal Ceremony
Day 6- Wednesday, 3rd August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1
- Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1
- Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1
- Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3
(1 am-7 am IST)
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1
- Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2
- Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2
- Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
- Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3
Day 7- Thursday, 4th August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)
- Mixed Doubles Round 1
- Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
- Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Doubles Round 1
- Women's Doubles Round 1
(1 am-5:30 am IST)
- Mixed Doubles Round 2
- Women's Singles Round 1
- Men's Doubles Round 2
Day 8- Friday, 5th August (6:30 pm-11 pm IST)
- Mixed Doubles Round 3
- Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals
- Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals
- Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals
- Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals
- Women's Singles Round 2
- Men's Doubles Round 3
- Women's Doubles Round 2
- Men's Singles Round 1
(1 am-5:30 am IST)
- Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
- Women's Doubles Round 2
- Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals
- Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
- Men's Singles Round 2
Day 9- Saturday, 6th August (6:30 pm-11:15 pm IST)
- Women's Doubles Round 3
- Men's Singles Quarter-Finals
- Men's Singles Quarter-Finals
- Women's Singles Semi-Finals
- Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
- Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
(1 am-7 am IST)
- Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals
- Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match
- Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match
- Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match
- Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony
- Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony
- Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony
Day 10- Sunday, 7th August (6:30 pm-11:45 pm IST)
- Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match
- Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony
- Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
- Women's Singles Medal Ceremony
- Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony
(1 am-6 am IST)
- Women's Doubles Semi-Final
- Men's Singles Semi-Final
- Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony
Day 11- Monday, 8th August (6:30 pm-10:15 pm IST)
- Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony
- Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
- Men's Singles Medal Ceremony
Indian Squad:
Men
Sharath Kamal
Gnanasekaran Sathiyan
Harmeet Desai
Sanil Shetty
Manush Shah (Reserve)
Women
Manika Batra
Sreeja Akula
Reeth Rishya
Diya Chitale
Swastika Ghosh (Reserve)
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action on the official broadcasters Sony Sports Network.
LIVE Stream
Since Sony are the official broadcasters, you can also LIVE stream all the action on Sony LIV.