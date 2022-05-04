Medals unveiled for Commonwealth Games 2022

The organising committee of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, on Wednesday, revealed the pictures of the medals which will be awarded to podium finishers during the event.

The medals which will have "Commonwealth Sport" and "Birmingham 2022" inscribed on them are said to have been designed by local students and manufactured in the jewellery quarter. They also revealed that the medals are inspired by the roads and canals which link the host city Birmigham and surrounding regions.

MADE IN BIRMINGHAM. 🥇 🥈 🥉



Introducing the medals that will be awarded to athletes at #B2022 this summer.



Designed by local students and manufactured in the Jewellery Quarter, our medals are inspired by the roads and canals that link our city and region. pic.twitter.com/Oe3IvmskBd — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) May 4, 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is slated to be held from 28th July 2022 to 8th August 2022 in Birmingham, England.