Commonwealth Games 2022 — List of qualified Indian athletes

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is just over two months away. Slated to be held in Birmingham from 28th July to 8th August 2022, this will be India's eighteenth appearance in the quadrennial event.

With the countdown already started, the race for qualification to the Commonwealth Games has also started to heat up with athletes from across the country eyeing to break the set qualification standards or win the national trials.

While quite a few national federations have already announced their contingent for the Games, the others are expected to announce it soon. Here, we take a look at Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far.

Badminton

Women's Badminton

PV Sindhu

Aakarshi Kashyap

Treesa Jolly

Gayatri Gopichand

Ashwini Ponnappa

Men's Badminton

Lakshya Sen

Kidambi Srikanth

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty

Sumeeth Reddy

Weightlifting

Women's Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Popy Hazarika (59kg)

Harjinder Kaur (71kg)

Punam Yadav (76kg)

Usha Kumari (87kg)

Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men's Weightlifting

Sanket Sagar (55kg)

Gururaja Poojary (61kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg)

Achinta Sehuli (73kg)

Ajay Singh (81kg)

Vikas Thakur (96kg)

Lovepreet Singh (109kg)

Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)

Wrestling

Women's Wrestling

Pooja Ghelot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik (62kg)

Divya Kakran (68kg)

Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Men's Wrestling

Ravi Dahiya (57kg)

Bajrang Punia (65kg)

Naveen (74kg)

Deepak Punia (86kg)

Deepak (97kg)

Mohit Grewal (125kg)





*This list will be updated as and when other athletes qualify for Commonwealth Games 2022