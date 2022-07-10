Commonwealth Games
India's Esports team for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Here, we take a look at the Indian esports team for the Commonwealth Championships.
India will send teams in the titles of Rocket League and Dota 2 for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games' esports pilot. This will be a great opportunity for the players to experience exposure and rub shoulders with the world's best.
Teams:
Rocket League
- Hargun Singh (Captain)
- Nirjhar Mitra
- Rushil Reddy Yarram
Dota 2
- Moin Ejaz (Captain)
- Ketan Goyal
- Abhishek Yadav
- Shubham Goli
- Vishal Vernekar
Both the teams excelled at their South Asian Regional qualifying campaigns. The Indian Rocket League executed a clean sweep by winning all their games against opponents Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.
The Dota 2 team overcame Sri Lanka in both rounds but could only manage winning a single round against Pakistan and Bangladesh. They finished second behind Pakistan and booked their berth at the upcoming CWG championships.
This same team who are experts at Dota 2 are expected to take part in Asian Games which were supposed to take part this year. It will be the first time when an Asiad will have esports as a medaling event, after having it as a exhibition one back in 2018.