India's Esports team for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Here, we take a look at the Indian esports team for the Commonwealth Championships.

Indias Esports team for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
(Source: Inside Sport)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 10 July 2022 2:34 PM GMT

India will send teams in the titles of Rocket League and Dota 2 for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games' esports pilot. This will be a great opportunity for the players to experience exposure and rub shoulders with the world's best.

Teams:

Rocket League

  • Hargun Singh (Captain)
  • Nirjhar Mitra
  • Rushil Reddy Yarram

Dota 2

  • Moin Ejaz (Captain)
  • Ketan Goyal
  • Abhishek Yadav
  • Shubham Goli
  • Vishal Vernekar

Both the teams excelled at their South Asian Regional qualifying campaigns. The Indian Rocket League executed a clean sweep by winning all their games against opponents Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.

The Dota 2 team overcame Sri Lanka in both rounds but could only manage winning a single round against Pakistan and Bangladesh. They finished second behind Pakistan and booked their berth at the upcoming CWG championships.

This same team who are experts at Dota 2 are expected to take part in Asian Games which were supposed to take part this year. It will be the first time when an Asiad will have esports as a medaling event, after having it as a exhibition one back in 2018.


