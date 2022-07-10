India's Esports team for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India will send teams in the titles of Rocket League and Dota 2 for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games' esports pilot. This will be a great opportunity for the players to experience exposure and rub shoulders with the world's best.



Meet our Champion team of Rocket League which confirmed their spot for Commonwealth Esports Championship at Birmingham after winning the South Asian regionals. Hargun Singh (Captain), Nirjhar Mitra & Rushil Reddy Yarram #indianesports #esports #india #gef #commonwealth #sports pic.twitter.com/23PmAUNUpv

Dota 2



Moin Ejaz (Captain)

Ketan Goyal

Abhishek Yadav

Shubham Goli

Vishal Vernekar

Both the teams excelled at their South Asian Regional qualifying campaigns. The Indian Rocket League executed a clean sweep by winning all their games against opponents Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.

The Dota 2 team overcame Sri Lanka in both rounds but could only manage winning a single round against Pakistan and Bangladesh. They finished second behind Pakistan and booked their berth at the upcoming CWG championships.

This same team who are experts at Dota 2 are expected to take part in Asian Games which were supposed to take part this year. It will be the first time when an Asiad will have esports as a medaling event, after having it as a exhibition one back in 2018.