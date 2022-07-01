How did India perform at the 2018 Commonwealth Games?

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ended with India raking in a total of 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silvers, and 20 bronze). The events which saw the most Indian medallist includes weightlifting, wrestling, and shooting.



Weightlifting

Before her silver-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu had clinched the gold at the 2018 CWG in women's 48 kg weightlifting event. Apart from her, there were four other gold medalists with Sanjita Chanu, Ragala Rahul, Sathish Sivalingam and Punam Yadav claiming the top spot on the podium in their respective events.

Gururaj Poojary and Pardeep Singh further to the weightlifting medals with their respective silvers, and Deepak Lather and Vikas Thakur added two bronze medals as well. In total, there were nine podium finishes for the Indian weightlifters at Gold Coast.

Shooting

India bagged a total of 16 medals in shooting, including 7 gold medals. A young Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala shot to fame with their gold medals in Gold Coast while veterans like Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant and others too shone bright.

Wrestling

The wrestling contingent had 12 medals under their names. The victors had some known winners in Sakshi Malik and Sushil Kumar, while a to-be-Olympian medalist in Bajrang Punia was also crowned Commonwealth Games champion in 2018.

Table Tennis

The women's table tennis team came out victorious with the gold medal at the 2018 CWG games and they will be looking to hit gold once more in Birmingham. Moreover, the men did not leave themselves behind either and went on to be the top team in the competition as well. Apart from the teams striking gold, Manika Batra too achieved a 1st placed finish in the Women's singles.

Both men's and women's doubles teams settled for silver missing out on gold by a whisker. Sharath Kamal won the bronze, while the men's and mixed doubles too left Gold Coast with bagging third place on the podium.

Badminton

The Indian shuttlers also had a good stint at the 2018 Gold Coast games with the Mixed team and veteran Saina Nehwal in women's singles winning the gold medals. Another icon of badminton in the current era, PV Sindhu, won silver in women's singles, while Kidambi Srikanth achieved the same feat in men's singles.

The Indian men's doubles pair won the silver while the women's doubles came home with a bronze medal finish.

Boxing

Mary Kom wrote history after she became the first Indian female boxer to win a boxing gold in Commonwealth Games. Apart from her, Gaurav Solanki and Vikas Krishan Yadav clinched golds in their respective events.

Athletics

There were three medals won by the Indian athletics contingent. The current and first Indian Olympic champion in athletics, Neeraj Chopra, was amongst the winner with a gold in javelin throw. Seema Antil won a silver in the Women's discuss throw, and Navjeet Dhillon won a bronze in the same event.

Squash

The sport saw India win two silver medals, one in the mixed doubles event and one in the women's doubles.

Powerlifting

A sole medalist in powerlifting emerged from India in Sachin Chaudhary who won it in the men's heavyweight category.