Had to pick myself up for new challenges after Olympics disappointment — Shooting coach Suma Shirur

They were brought under the scanner, and infinite postmortems were carried out on their decisions and techniques. They are the coaches of the Indian shooting team, who probably had nightmares after expectations got better of their mentees and the dream project of the Indian shooting team returned medalless from the Tokyo Olympics.



Indian shooters redeemed themselves at the Paralympics after some sensational performances. Avani Lekhara earned India's first Paralympic shooting medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 category. The 19-year-old also made history by being the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. She followed up her gold with a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals and the second Indian overall to win multiple medals in the same edition of the Games. Manish Narwal won gold in the P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final. He set a Paralympic record by scoring 218.2 points to win the gold medal. Singhraj Adhana, a 39-year-old polio survivor who was competing in his first Olympics, won the silver and bronze medals. While Shirur was heartbroken after the Olympics, she had to pick herself up from the disappointment to guide Lekhara into the Paralympics.

"The experience of coaching the team in the last three outings has been quite different and quite interesting. It was a great and fulfilling experience for me in terms of learning, and I think it has enhanced my understanding of the various aspects of the sport. So I think I am a more enriched coach now after the three tournaments," says Shirur.







"The Tokyo Olympics was quite disappointing. I was mainly responsible for the performance of Aishwary particularly. One takeaway from the Olympics was that we were very close and yet very far from what we wanted to achieve. It shook all of us and took quite some time to come back to the normalcy of our minds. I had to pick myself up again for the next challenge at the Paralympics. I have been working for Avani for the last couple of years. I was a bit scattered after coming back from the Olympics; then I went on a one-day trip with my husband. Spending time with my family was kind of a recharge for me, with which I headed fGettingParalympics the next time. There I got some more clarity and how do I plan for my next challenge. It was all the same for the shooters and as well as the coaches.

"The Paralympics was quite a humbling experience. Seeing the athletes accepting each other with their disabilities and still enjoying their hearts out at the Games stoked a warm feeling inside my heart. It was unique. Being with Avani and helping her winning medals was therapeutic. This is what I needed, this is what Avani needed. I didn't want to leave Tokyo with a negative feeling. I got to feel the best as well as the worst in Tokyo. It was not because of the medals I am saying this. The feeling that evoked inside me was just to being there with each other." says Shirur.



While the Olympics and Paralympics are quadrennial events, Shirur finds her passion project in training the junior rifle shooters as the chief coach of the Indian junior shooting team where she has honed a vast pool of talent since 2018. Apart from Aishwary, she has taken the likes of Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar under her wings. This time also, India has fared at the top spot of the Junior World Championships winning overall six medals in rifle shooting. "This is something I have been enjoying. There are young kids and newcomers, many of whom are first-timers who are leaving their parents and going to participate in tournaments abroad. So I feel a greater responsibility as they are the future of India. They come from different backgrounds, having different techniques. It is an honour to lay the right foundation for them and honing them when they step into the world of competitive shooting. The first experience of an international competition lays the foundation for future tournaments, and this is where I guide them. This is an important responsibility that I am completely immersed in," says Shirur.



