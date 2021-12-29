17-year-old youngest ever World Rapid Champion, Koneru Humpy top-ranked Indian

Uzbekistan's GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov is the new World Rapid Chess Champion. The 17-year-old is the youngest person ever to win the title.

Abdusttorov had a spectacular tournament in which he defeated some of the world's strongest seasoned players, including Magnus Carlsen. With this win, he denied Carlsen of the world title in rapid chess and also of the prestige of holding all three chess crowns (in classical, rapid and speed chess) at the same time.

Congratulations to GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov who just became the YOUNGEST PERSON EVER TO WIN the World Rapid Championship at just 17-years-old! 🏆#RapidBlitz pic.twitter.com/Q6kSmt0Noj — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 28, 2021

Indian GM's Koneru Humpy and D Gukesh impressed with a Top 10 finish in Warsaw, Poland.



Gukesh was one of the star performers for India, who drew against champion Abdusattorov in the 12th round. He later drew against Grischuk in the final round to finish at 9th position – the highest finish among the Indians.

.@DGukesh and @MitrabhaGuha are the star performers of India at World Rapid 2021



Gukesh scored 9/13, beat Gelfand, Jobava, drew with Abdusattorov which was completely winning for him and then drew with Grischuk in the final round



He is the top finisher among the Indians - 9th pic.twitter.com/3auOyYgM0N — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 28, 2021

In the women's game, Alexandra Kosteniuk won the World Rapid Chess Championship. Kosteniuk didn't lose a single game on her run towards the world title-winning six consecutive games and drawing four.



Meanwhile, India's Mitrabha Guha finished at 15th in the open section. Indian GM Koneru Humpy, who was the previous World Rapid Chess Champion, finished in 6th position in this edition of the tournament. Humpy had a slow start but bounced back in the later rounds of the tournament. Another young Indian GM R Vaishali also, who finished 14th had an impressive tournament. The youngster did not lose a single match and also defeated pre-tournament favourite Mariya Muzychuck. She also drew against top players Stefanova and Goryachkina.

The mega chess tournament in Warsaw will continue as the World Blitz Championship takes place on 29 and 30 December.