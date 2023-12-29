World Rapid Chess C'ship: Koneru Humpy wins silver, Vidit finishes fourth

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, on Thursday, won the silver medal at the 2023 World Rapid Chess Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The 36-year-old Indian lost to International Master Anastasia Bodnaruk of Russia in a tie-break sudden death on time to finish second. After winning her last-round game against Kateryna Lagno, Humpy was tied with Anastasia for the title.

In the tie-break against Anastasia, Humpy started well with a win over the Russian IM with black pieces, but she faltered in the second game, allowing Anastasia to force sudden death.

Bodnaruk was crowned champion as Humpy succumbed to tremendous time pressure with the white pieces in the next game.

This was the third medal for Humpy at the World Rapid Chess Championships, and she completed the set of medals as she won the title in 2019 and won a bronze medal at the 2012 edition.

Among other Indians, FM Sahithi Varshini and WGM Divya Deshmukh scored an impressive 7.5/11 and 7/11 to be placed 13th and 22nd.

Koneru Humpy at World Rapid C'Ships



2012 🥉

2019 🥇

2023 🥈✅#Chess pic.twitter.com/dJZeiqVi8a — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 28, 2023

Heartbreak for Vidit Gujrathi

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi endured a heartbreak in the open section settling for a fourth-place finish while Magnus Carlsen successfully defended his title in the tournament.

Sitting in second position, Vidit was looking set for a podium finish in the tournament but his blunder in his penultimate round clash against Vladimir Fedoseev from a winning position pulled the Indian back.

Gujrathi then played out a draw with the black pieces against Maxime Vachire-Lagrave in his final-round match.

Another Indian R Praggnanandhaa finished eighth after drawing his final round game against eventual champion Magnus Carlsen.