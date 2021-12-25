World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships: Indians at the event, past records, when & where to watch

The 2021 FIDE World World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, which will see the best players in the world gather to compete for the title of rapid, blitz, women's rapid, and women's blitz world champion, will take place from 25 december to 30 december in Poland, Warsaw starting at 7:30 PM IST everyday.

Top players like world champion GM Magnus Carlsen, GM Hikaru Nakamura, GM Ian Nepomniachtchi, GM Kateryna Lago, GM Aleksandra Goraychkina are particpating. India will be represented by three women - including a past winner Koneru Humpy - and ten men.

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships: India's record



There are three types of chess formats based on time controls classic, rapid and blitz. Since 2012, FIDE has held an annual joint rapid and blitz chess tournament and billed it as the World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships.

Viswanathan Anand Has won World Rapid Chess Championships in 2017 and has won bronze in 2014. Koneru Humpy Won last edition of World Rapid Chess Championships in 2017 along with a Bronze in 2012. Viswanathan Anand also won Bronze in World Blitz Chess Championships in 2017 .

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships: Schedule

The opening ceremony of the event will happen on December 25, while games start on December 26 and end on December 30.

Dec 26 Rapid: Day 1 19:30 IST

Dec 27 Rapid: Day 2 19:30 IST

Dec 28 Rapid: Day 3 19:30 IST

Dec 29 Blitz: Day 1 19:30 IST

Dec 30 Blitz: Day 2 18:30 IST

Glad, but it's only the blitz live ratings. Looking forward to giving my best in World rapid and blitz https://t.co/4qG5AuHxDd — Arjun Erigaisi (@ArjunErigaisi) December 23, 2021

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships: Indian Team



Women: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vantika Agrawal

Men: Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Harsha Bharathakoti, Narayan S.L, Raunak Sadhwani, Gukesh D, Abhimanyu Puranik, Mitrabha Guha, Aditya Mittal

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships: Where to watch

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will be live streamed on chess.com YouTube and Twitch channels