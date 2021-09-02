Chess
World champion Malika Handa denied government job for being deaf
Malika Handa put out a video on Twitter alleging that the Director of Punjab Sports Ministry denied from giving her a government job.
Malika Handa is not a very well known name in the Indian sporting circles. Born in the city of Jalandhar in 1995, Malika is a world deaf champion in the strategy sport of chess.
While the game of chess rose to a different level in India during the covid-19 imposed lockdown last year and more and more stars from the country started getting their deserved recognition, Malika Handa continued to flow under the radar.
The 26-year-old put out a video on Twitter alleging that the Director of her home state, Punjab, Sports Ministry denied from giving her a government job or cash rewards when she met him in person today.
A glance at her Twitter feed and one realises for how long she has been struggling to get a stable job to help her family and keep following her passion for chess.
"Malika received no appreciation from the government, despite being a seven-time national champion," he mother had said to ANI last month.