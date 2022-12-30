World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy wins silver

Indian Grandmaster (GM) Koneru Humpy, on Friday, bagged the silver medal in the 2022 Women's World Blitz Championships. The 35-year-old finished with 12.5 points in 17 rounds.

Humpy endured a forgettable start in the blitz section, losing her first two games to lower-rated opponents. In fact, she had three outright-losses in her first five matches.

The former Rapid World Champion, however, bounced back well and did not drop a single match in the final 12 rounds. She in fact, registered three consecutive victories in the final three rounds to pocket an astounding 7.5/8 points on Friday and earn a podium finish.

Koneru Humpy wins 🥈 at the 2022 Women's World Blitz Championship💥



She defeated the leader Tan Zhongyi in the final round and has now become the first Indian woman to win a medal at World Blitz!#Chess ♟️ pic.twitter.com/bHlfgFwlFF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 30, 2022





In the penultimate round of the competition, Koneru Humpy defeated IM Shuvalova Polina, who was leading the competition at the point. The Indian then shocked the higher rated Chinese GM Tan Zhongyi in the final round with the white pieces.

Zhongyi has been in terrific form in the competition and was the leader going into the final round. She was also crowned the Women's World Rapid Champion on Wednesday.

With this win, Koneru Humpy also became only the first Indian woman to win a medal at the World Blitz Championships. She is also only the second Indian to clinch a medal at this prestigious event after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.



