World Blitz Championships: Koneru Humpy finishes as the top-ranked Indian

The FIDE World Blitz Championships drew to a close on Thursday night with GM Maxime Vachier Lagrave being crowned the open champion and IM Assaubayeva Bibisara crowned the women's champion. The first female Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy finished as the top-ranked player from the country, finishing fifth in the women's section.



The 34-year-old finished with a total score of 11.5 out of a possible 17 pocketing 10 wins and three draws. The young IM R. Vaishali finished 14th on the standings with a score of 10.5 out of 17 rounds.

FIDE World Blitz 2021: Humpy finishes fifth, Vaishali 14th



5th @humpy_koneru 11.5/17

14th @chessvaishali 10.5/17

30th @vantikachess 9.5/17

55th @acciochess 8.5/17



In the open section, GM Vidit Gujarathi finished 18th, while the young Nihal Sarin took the 19th spot with 13 and 12.5 points respectively out of a possible 21.



On the other hand, the top-ranked Indian blitz player, GM Arjun Erigasi, finished a disappointing 24th on tie-break after finishing level on scores at 12.5 with multiple players. The 18-year-old however shone brightly when he held GM Magnus Carlsen for a draw with the black pieces.

Indian Results

Women's Section: Koneru Humpy (5th - 11.5), R Vaishali (14th - 10.5), Vantika Agarwal (30th - 9.5 ) Padmini Rout (55th - 8.5)

Open Section: Vidit Gujarathi (18th - 13), Nihal Sarin (19th - 12.5), Arjun Erigiasi (24th - 12.5), D Gukesh (32nd - 12.5), Harsha Bharatahkoti (68th - 11), Harikrishna Pentala (84th - 10.5), Raunak Sadhwani (86th - 10.5), Mitrabha Guha (89th - 10.5), SL Narayanan (112th - 10), Abhimanyu Puranik (131st - 9), Aditya Mittal (141st - 9), Sankalp Gupta (150th - 7.5)