Nicosia Women's Grand Prix: Divya, Harika extend unbeaten run with third draw

India's IM Divya Deshmukh and GM Harika Dronavalli extended their unbeaten run at the Women's Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, playing out a third successive draw in their respective games on Monday.

Deshmukh, up against the experienced Aleksandra Goryachkina, was held to a draw with the white pieces.

The 19-year-old Indian, however, will walk away knowing its a good result against Goryachkina, who has already won two Grand Prix events and is well placed to qualify for the Women's Candidates tournament.

Neither sides were in trouble at any point and shared the points after 41 moves.

Meanwhile, Harika did not have the smoothest of roads to a draw. Playing with the black pieces against tournament leader Zhu Jiner, the Indian was in trouble.

Harika landed in an inferior position right out of the opening as Jiner looked set to register a third consecutive win in the competition. The position, however, soon liquidated into a draw as Harika defended well.

The two players shook hands after 41 moves.

Both Deshmukh and Harika have 1.5 points after three rounds of play. They share the joint fourth spot with Goryachkina and Anna Muzychuk currently.

While Deshmukh will face off against Muzychuk next in the fourth round on Tuesday, Harika will be up against IM Olga Badelka.