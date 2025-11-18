Indian women chess players lack the support they need: Koneru Humpy

Goa: The reigning women’s world rapid chess champion, Koneru Humpy batted for the inclusion of more women in open competitions on the sidelines of the 2025 FIDE World Cup here at Rio Resort in Arpora.

Out of the 206 participants at the World Cup in Goa, India’s newly crowned Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh was the only female participant. She bowed out of contention in the very first round, losing to a higher-rated Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis of Greece.

"I have always mentioned that young girls need to participate in the men’s circuit so that they could gain experience," said Humpy. "They will get the opportunity to improve their rating and to learn more skills from the stronger players by doing so.

"I’ve done it myself when I was a youngster. Today, I think, people are very aware that women should also take part in the open so that they could get that exposure. In the present generation, the youngsters are smart enough that they utilise the opportunities whenever they get.

"I have been following many of them who have been taking part in the open events. They are improving their middle game and end game skills as well," she added.

Having qualified for the 2026 Women’s Candidates by finishing as runner-up to Deshmukh at the 2025 Women’s FIDE World Cup earlier this year, Humpy feels women’s chess is getting more competitive with each passing day.

"I think it is getting tougher year by year," said Humpy. I see that the players are getting very well prepared.

"Women’s chess is also becoming more and more professional. They are hiring professional seconds, grandmasters and putting up a team. Thanks to FIDE for bringing up the Grand Prix series which was started back in 2009. So from then to now, the professionalism in women’s chess has improved a lot and the financial conditions have improved too," she added.

What holds Indian women’s chess behind?

Humpy, the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, believes that though women’s chess is slowly gaining visibility, it is still unsustainable for players outside of top-10 rankings to play the sport professionally.

"I think only if you are in the top-10 of women’s rankings, I would consider they could be sustainable to be professionals," said Humpy. "For the rest of them, it is still not comfortable.

"But it is still much better than the previous generation. If you talk about the financial conditions you can’t compare it. I don’t think most of the players are just playing for money. It’s also out of passion. Because probably, if you are putting the same amount of energy in any other sport like cricket or if you look at something like tennis or other sports, you’ll be earning much, much higher," she added.

India currently has three chess players – Gukesh Dommaraju, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Arjun Erigaisi – among the top five in the world in the open section. The likes of Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chitambaram, Pentala Harikrishna and others also combine them to form a potent force.