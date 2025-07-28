FIDE Women's World Cup LIVE: Koneru Humpy v/s Divya Deshmukh tie-breaks – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIDE Women's World Cup LIVE: Its the D-day at the 2025 FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.

The all-India final clash between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will reach its conclusion today with the tie-breaks. The tournament has already been historic for India, further strengthening its stance as a chess powerhouse.

But for Humpy and Deshmukh, there is still a lot to play for.

The rapid tie-breaks begin at 1:30pm IST.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: