Chess
FIDE Women's World Cup LIVE: Koneru Humpy v/s Divya Deshmukh tie-breaks – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final tie-breaks between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh at FIDE World Cup.
FIDE Women's World Cup LIVE: Its the D-day at the 2025 FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.
The all-India final clash between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will reach its conclusion today with the tie-breaks. The tournament has already been historic for India, further strengthening its stance as a chess powerhouse.
But for Humpy and Deshmukh, there is still a lot to play for.
The rapid tie-breaks begin at 1:30pm IST.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2025 9:31 AM GMT
Divya blitzes out moves
We are nine moves in and Divya Deshmukh seems well prepared in this opening. She is blitzing out moves and her clock is up to 16 minutes and 7 seconds.
Humpy is taking her time to think.
"It is hard for me to understand what she [Humpy] is thinking about," says Viswanathan Anand on air.
- 28 July 2025 9:28 AM GMT
The second game is underway!
The second game is underway. Koneru Humpy opts for Queen's gambit with the white pieces, Divya Deshmukh declines.
The position transposes into a closed Catalan after five moves.
- 28 July 2025 9:03 AM GMT
The final position on board
This is what the final position looks like!
- 28 July 2025 9:02 AM GMT
Game 1 ends in a DRAW!
This was inevitable for the past few minutes. Divya Deshmukh did try her best to force something out of a completely drawn position, but Humpy isn't one to give in easily.
The reigning women's world rapid champion puts on an accurate defensive display to hold for a draw.
This result now means that whoever wins the next game will be crowned the FIDE Women's World Cup champion.
- 28 July 2025 8:50 AM GMT
Queen v/s rook and bishop
Some turnaround in the time scramble and Divya now has a queen against Humpy's rook and bishop. The position is back to equal and Divya can actually try and push for a win.
- 28 July 2025 8:44 AM GMT
Has Divya erred?
Divya places her queen on g4 and the engine doesn't like it at all. With the clock also down to just over a minute, she seems to be under pressure!
- 28 July 2025 8:37 AM GMT
Divya under pressure
The current position doesn't look pleasing for Divya. Her pieces are disconnected at the moment and Humpy seems comfortable. The engine hands a slight advantage to the veteran.
Can Divya fight back for a draw?
- 28 July 2025 8:26 AM GMT
Divya in a deep thought
Divya Deshmukh in a deep think now that Humpy has managed to take her black Queen out to f6 square. The black bishop on g6 along with it holds Humpy in a good stead now, as per the commentators.
Deshmukh needs to be accurate here and she knows it. She is taking her time.
- 28 July 2025 8:19 AM GMT
All equal so far
Humpy employed the Petrov's Defence with the black and has played accurately so far. Divya has been the faster of the two but the position is equal.
Humpy won't feel too good though with her queen still stuck on the starting square.