WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old's finger during a tournament

In a shocking incident from the world of a chess, a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old child during a tournament in Russia. As per reports, the chess machine went rouge after the child played a swift move without waiting for the robot to complete its move.

This incident allegedly took place on 19th July 2022 and a video of the incident has since gone viral across social media platforms.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/



On video - a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

The video shows the robot attacking the child and trapping his finger for moving a piece prematurely during a tournament. However, those present in the arena managed to set the child free shortly after.

As per a report in Newsweek, the child was identified as Christopher - one the strongest age-group players in Moscow. The report further reads that the 7-year-old has fractured his hand following the incident.



