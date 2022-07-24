Chess
WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old's finger during a tournament
In a shocking incident from the world of a chess, a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old child during a tournament in Russia.
In a shocking incident from the world of a chess, a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old child during a tournament in Russia. As per reports, the chess machine went rouge after the child played a swift move without waiting for the robot to complete its move.
This incident allegedly took place on 19th July 2022 and a video of the incident has since gone viral across social media platforms.
The video shows the robot attacking the child and trapping his finger for moving a piece prematurely during a tournament. However, those present in the arena managed to set the child free shortly after.
As per a report in Newsweek, the child was identified as Christopher - one the strongest age-group players in Moscow. The report further reads that the 7-year-old has fractured his hand following the incident.