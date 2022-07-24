Bg

India At WAC 2022

India At WAC '22

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old's finger during a tournament

In a shocking incident from the world of a chess, a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old child during a tournament in Russia.

Chess
X

Chess

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-24T17:39:48+05:30

In a shocking incident from the world of a chess, a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old child during a tournament in Russia. As per reports, the chess machine went rouge after the child played a swift move without waiting for the robot to complete its move.

This incident allegedly took place on 19th July 2022 and a video of the incident has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The video shows the robot attacking the child and trapping his finger for moving a piece prematurely during a tournament. However, those present in the arena managed to set the child free shortly after.

As per a report in Newsweek, the child was identified as Christopher - one the strongest age-group players in Moscow. The report further reads that the 7-year-old has fractured his hand following the incident.


Chess 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X