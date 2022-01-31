WATCH: Praggnanandhaa grooves in his chair with a win in sight

The Tata Steel Chess Masters 2022 ended yesterday with the five-time reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen clinching the prestigious title. The Indians in contention - Vidit Gujrathi and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa finished tenth and twelfth respectively.



Being the youngest player in fray Praggnanandhaa endured a tough run in the competition, scoring just 5.5 out of a possible 13. But, the 16-year-old finished with a bang as he brushed aside the Russian GM Andrey Esipenko in his final game of the event.

The road to the a victory in the final match was so easy for Praggnanandhaa, that he started grooving in his chair mid-way through the contest. This soon caught the eye of the chess fans across the globe as people pointed how happy the otherwise poker-faced youngster was on ending the tournament on a high.







