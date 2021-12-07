WATCH: Praggnanandhha plays the first move of World Championship match between Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi

The young Indian Grandmaster (GM) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhha played the first move of the game number 9 in the ongoing Chess World Championships match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi today.

The 16-year-old played 1.c4 for the Nepomniachtchi, who is playing with the white pieces in the ninth game. Present alongside Praggnanandhha when he played the move were Bachar Kouatly - the Deputy President of FIDE, Ayelen Martinez - the organiser of World School Chess, and Ayelen Martinez - a representative of the platform chess24.

16-year-old prodigy Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R @rpragchess made the first ceremonial move in Game 9 today, with the presence on the stage of the Deputy FIDE President Bachar Kouatly, and Ayelen Martinez, organiser of the World School Chess Tournament. #CarlsenNepo pic.twitter.com/jUkGbru0TG — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 7, 2021

Why did Praggnanandhha play the first move?

It is quite common in chess for the first move of the match to be played by someone else with the white piece. It is preferably played by fellow a chess player or some authority from the regulatory body, or even a celebrity. This is called the 'ceremonial move.'

However, it is not necessary for the player playing with the white piece that he/she continues with the same move. The player actually playing the match has the right to take back the ceremonial move and play the move of his/her choice.

In today's case, Ian Nepomniachtchi continued the match with the move played by Praggnanandhaa.



