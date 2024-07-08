Chess
Viswanathan Anand wins 13th Quenza Blitz Open in France
After winning his 10th Leon Masters title in Spain, Viswanathan Anand claimed his second consecutive title at the 13th Quenza Open in France.
Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand clinched the 13th Quenza Blitz Open title on Sunday in Quenza, France, achieving a flawless 9/9 score.
Anand's dominant performance left the competition trailing, as he finished the tournament with a remarkable 1.5 points more than his nearest rivals Maxime Lagarde of France and Sergey Fedorchuk of Ukraine.
Anand's victory at Quenza is particularly noteworthy as it came just a week after his triumph at the 37th Leon Masters, which he won for the tenth time in his illustrious career.
The back-to-back victories underscored Anand's enduring brilliance and adaptability across different formats of the game, reaffirming his status as a living legend in the chess world.
The tournament featured a strong field of competitors, but Anand's performance was in a league of its own.
Grandmasters Lagarde and Fedorchuk scored 7.5 each out of a possible 9, securing second and third places respectively. But none of them could match the Indian maestro’s impeccable run.
Anand finished the 5+3s Blitz tournament with an astounding performance rating of 3123.
He also participated in a simultaneous exhibition, winning against all 20 opponents. He has been associated with the Corsican Chess Club for many years and loves returning to Corsica.