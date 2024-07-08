Viswanathan Anand wins 13th Quenza Blitz Open in France

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand clinched the 13th Quenza Blitz Open title on Sunday in Quenza, France, achieving a flawless 9/9 score.

Anand's dominant performance left the competition trailing, as he finished the tournament with a remarkable 1.5 points more than his nearest rivals Maxime Lagarde of France and Sergey Fedorchuk of Ukraine.



Anand's victory at Quenza is particularly noteworthy as it came just a week after his triumph at the 37th Leon Masters, which he won for the tenth time in his illustrious career.

The back-to-back victories underscored Anand's enduring brilliance and adaptability across different formats of the game, reaffirming his status as a living legend in the chess world.

I am happy to win the blitz in Quenza (@CorsicanCircuit). Especially pleased to win with a 9/9 score! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 7, 2024

The tournament featured a strong field of competitors, but Anand's performance was in a league of its own.



Grandmasters Lagarde and Fedorchuk scored 7.5 each out of a possible 9, securing second and third places respectively. But none of them could match the Indian maestro’s impeccable run.

Anand finished the 5+3s Blitz tournament with an astounding performance rating of 3123.

Interview de Vishy Anand lors de son passage à l'Open international Marina Viva de Purtichju pic.twitter.com/cjqiDOcgfo — Corsican Circuit 2024 (@CorsicanCircuit) July 6, 2024

He also participated in a simultaneous exhibition, winning against all 20 opponents. He has been associated with the Corsican Chess Club for many years and loves returning to Corsica.