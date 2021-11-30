Viswanathan Anand's son gives him a surprise gift which lands up with someone else

Viswanathan Anand's ten-year-old son thought he was doing his father a favour by gifting him one year's free membership of 'Chesscom', the internet's biggest online chess community, but he ended up sending the gift to someone else. "Whoever you are, Merry Christmas!" the chess legend tweeted to the unidentified beneficiary, relating the comedy of errors on Tuesday.

Anand, who is an official commentator for the ongoing World Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi, needed some help with his commentary, his son Akhil Anand thought. However, the well-meaning gift never reached its intended recipient as there were many users registered on the portal with 'Viswanathan Anand' usernames.

My son tells me he has gifted me a Christmas gift for chess membership on @chesscom to help with my commentary @FIDE_chess ! He says he gave it to a Viswanathan Anand with the message Happy gift Appa!Whoever you are Merry Christmas! true story with no exaggeration! @ChessMike — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 30, 2021

Of course, Anand is a Grandmaster with a lifetime membership on 'Chesscom'. He was the first Grandmaster from India in 1988, almost two decades before the founding of the chess-based internet portal.

It was not THE Viswanathan Anand a.k.a father of the secret santa! https://t.co/Aqm6wE7fcl — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 30, 2021





On an unrelated note, Why are there 3 GM Viswanathan Anand on @chesscom ? Are the other 2 your accounts or impersonators ? @vishy64theking pic.twitter.com/Sz8VHfwZTu — Arch (@archranka) November 30, 2021

With over 28 million members, 'Chesscom' has features include tactics training, puzzle rush, chess forums, articles, videos, lessons, chess news, downloads, opening databases, groups, live broadcasts, daily puzzles, team matches, online coaching and a game database of over 2 million games. The company publishes a large number of articles on a variety of chess-related topics, including chess strategy, opening theory and history.



All of which the beneficiary of Anand's son's gift will be able to enjoy for one year.