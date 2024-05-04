Viswanathan Anand to represent Asia at Casablanca Chess in Morocco

World champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, and the world's top Grandmasters like Hikaru Nakamura and Amin Bassin will lock horns against each other for an intense battle under rapid timings at a new chess variant, Casablanca Chess, introduced by Casablanca Stock Exchange.

These top four grandmasters will represent their respective continents at this epic showdown event, scheduled for May 18-19 in Casablanca, Morocco. The starting positions of each game will be an equal position inspired by some historical gems.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway, the top-ranked player in the world, will be the star attraction of the event and will represent Europe while the world no.3, Hikaru Nakamura of the USA to represent the North American continent.

Five-time world champion and the Iconic figure of Indian chess, Viswanathan Anand will represent Asia, whereas multiple-time continental title holder, Amin Bassin of Egypt will spearhead the challenge of the African continent at this two-day event.

The chess fans across the world will be eager to watch the two world champions, Magnus and Anand going up against each other on shorter time controls and a different chess variant. The thing which will be more exciting to watch is that these modern players will follow the well-proven theories of the past or the new tactics of their own.

This format will be very different and competitive as none of the players will know which of the historical games is coming in front of them. In fact, the grandmasters Laurent Fressinet and Hicham Hamdouchi will choose and unveil surprise starting positions before each game.



The chess world has evolved by introducing new chess variants being it Chess960 or speed chess. Notably, Casablanca Chess is being held in conjunction with the FIDE's celebrations, as the International Chess Federation marks its century since its foundation in 1924.