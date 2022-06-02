Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Viswanathan Anand re-enters Top 10 chess rankings at 52 years
5-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand is making his way back to the top as he has broken into the Top 10 rankings once more at the Norway Chess 2022 event.
Enjoying a good spree of wins, legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand has broken into the World's Top 10 rankings in chess at the ongoing Norway Chess 2022 event.
At 52 years of age, 5-time World Champion, Viswanathan Anand boosted his rating by 10 points and reached World No. 9 with 2761 Elo after notching two wins against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov.
Veselin Topalov lost out on time and Vishy Anand, displaying his genius, won two classical games in a row and now leads the Norway Chess 2022 tournament 1,5 points ahead of the rest.
