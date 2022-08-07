Viswanathan Anand elected as FIDE vice-president

Chess legend and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand has been elected as the Vice President of Fide, the world governing body of chess. Arkady Dvorkovich has been re-elected as FIDE President.

This is the first time Anand is entering the world of chess administration. He contested the election on Dvorkovich's ticket. Their combined ticket got 157 votes in the election while their opponent - Andrii Baryshpolets - got 16 votes. There was 1 invalid vote and five abstentions.

Arkady Dvorkovich is reelected for a second term as President of the International Chess Federation, with 157 votes against 16.Viswanathan Anand is the new FIDE Deputy President. pic.twitter.com/iTrYMTrTiG — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 7, 2022

The FIDE election was a four-way contest with following contestants, Andrii Baryshpolets, president and Peter-Heine Nielsen, deputy president; Inalbek Cheripov, president and Lewis Ncube, deputy president; Dvorkovich, president and Anand, deputy president; Kouatly, president and Wilkinson, deputy president.

The one thing that didn't happen during the last administration was chess becoming part of the Olympic Games. That will be one of Anand's agendas as he takes on his new role.