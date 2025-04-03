Watch: Viswanathan Anand's dance moves steal the show at Vidit Gujrathi's wedding!

At the recent wedding of Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, chess legend Viswanathan Anand surprised everyone by hitting the dance floor with an energetic performance to the Bollywood classic 'Main Hoon Don.'

The five-time world champion, usually known for his calm and strategic mindset, showed off his fun side, leaving the guests and fans delighted!

The wedding, attended by some of the biggest names in Indian chess, became even more memorable as Anand joined the celebrations in style. His performance was met with loud cheers.

He wasn’t the only chess icon to groove at the event. Current world chess champion D Gukesh also stepped onto the dance floor, performing to 'Badri Ki Dulhania.' The two champions dancing together created a lively and celebratory atmosphere, capturing the hearts of fans online.

A clip of Anand’s dance has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 100K views on Instagram and continuing to gain traction.

Watch the viral video here:



