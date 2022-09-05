GM Viswanathan Anand back in top 10 world rankings

The first Indian chess Grandmaster and former World Champion Viswanathan Anand is back in the top 10 world rankings. The 52-year-old is now number 9 in the world with a rating of 2756 in classical chess.

Anand, who was recently appointed as the deputy president of the world chess governing body FIDE, continues to be the highest ranked Indian in the world.

The Indian jumped 3 places from 12th to 9th in the world, following a sharp dip in ratings for GM Levon Aronian, GM Fabiano Caruna and GM Shakhriyar Mmaedyarov.

Arjun Erigiasi is the next best ranked Indian at number 22 with a rating of 2727.5, followed by Dommaraju Gukesh at number 24 with 2726.