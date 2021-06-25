Vidit, Harikrishna & Harika get byes in 1st round of Chess World Cup

The much-awaited FIDE Chess World Cup is expected to kick-off in Sochi, Russia, from 10th July 2021. As many as 12 Indians – 8 in the Open category and 4 in Women's, will be in action during the month-long tournament, which will have a total of 309 players from across the world competing for the top honours.



The Indian challenge in the open section will be led by Grand Masters Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujarathi. They will be joined by the likes of GM Adhiban Bhaskaran, GM Aravindh Chitambharam, GM Nihal Sarin, GM Praggnanandhaa, GM Dommaraju Gukesh and GM Paneerselvam Iniyan. While the women's section will see GM Harika Dronavalli, WGM R. Vaishali, IM Bhakti Kulkarni and IM Padmini Rout in action representing India. The top 50 seeds in the open section and the top 25 in the women's section will get a bye in the first round. This means that Harikrishna and Gujarathi will directly compete in the second round in the open section, while Harika will start in the second round in the women's section.

First Round Matches for Indians Player Opponent GM Adhiban Bhaskaran CM Chiletso Chipanga GM Aravindh Chitambharam IM Michael Concio Jr GM Nihal Sarin IM Arthur Ssegwanyi GM Praggnanandhaa IM Paulo Bersamina GM Dommaraju Gukesh IM Pawel Teclaf GM Paneerselvam Iniyan. GM Sebastian Bogner WGM R. Vaishali WGM Qiyu Zhou IM Bhakti Kulkarni WGM Anastasiya Paramzina IM Padmini Rout WGM Ulviyya Fataliyeva GM Harika Dronavalli Bye GM Vidit Gujarathi Bye GM Pentala Harikrishna Bye



The FIDE Chess World Cup will be held in a knockout fashion, with even a single loss meaning the players would exit from the tournament. The finalists in both the events will qualify for the 2022 FIDE Candidates and will have a shot at challenging the World Champion. Besides, a top 24 finish in the event will also guarantee a place in the FIDE Grand Prix 2021-2022 cycle for the players. Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand has decided not to play at this World Cup; he will instead be seen facing off Russian GM Vladimir Kramnik in a one of its kind no-castling match during this time. On the other hand, GM Koneru Humpy will not be in action either in Sochi as she has already qualified for the 2022 FIDE Candidates through the FIDE Grand Prix.



