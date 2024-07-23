Vidit Gujrathi reaches grand finals of Division II of Champions Chess Tour

Indian Grand Master Vidit Gujrathi has secured his spot in the grand finals of Division II of Crunchlab Masters, part of the prestigious Champions Chess Tour.

The Indian GM's journey began with a decisive victory over GM Lazavik in the qualifiers, setting the stage for a series of impressive wins against formidable opponents.



Vidit's strategic brilliance and tactical acumen were on full display as he successively outmanoeuvred Mikhail Antipov, Rasmus Svane, and Vladimir Fedoseev.

A thrilling match saw Vidit overcome Alexander Grischuk, securing his place in the winners' bracket final.

The grand finals promise a rematch of the intense Grischuk-Vidit encounter. The match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The two-time world blitz champion Grischuk earned a second chance by battling his way through the losers' bracket, culminating in a victory over the American GM Hikaru Nakamura.

The stage is now set for a clash of titans as both players will play for the Division II title of the Champions Chess Tour.

Vidit’s remarkable run has already guaranteed him a prize of US$10,000, with a potential increase to US$15,000 should he triumph in the finals.

The viewers can watch the match live on the YouTube channel of chess.com at 8:30 PM IST.