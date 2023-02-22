Chess: Vidit Gujrathi defeats Magnus Carlsen

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, on Tuesday, joined the ever-growing list of Indians to defeated World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. The 28-year-old took down the Norwegian GM with the black pieces in a Pro Chess League Encounter.

"Just defeated the GOAT, World Champion, Magnus Carlsen," tweeted Vidit after his win.





Plying his trade for the Indian Yogis, Vidit helped his team beat Carlsen's Canada Chessbrahs 4-0 in the final round to take his team to a win. The Yogis were trailing 5.5-6.5 coming into this clash.

Magnus Carlsen did not look at his best against the Indian. He missed a checkmate in 3 moves before the Nashik-lad turned the tables to record a famous victory over the five-time World Champion.

Carlsen was visibly shaken by the loss and was seen sinking back into his chair unwilling to believe what had transpired in the contest.





The Canada Chessbrahs had started strongly in the contest with a 2.5-1.5 win in the first round and following it up with a 3-1 win in the second round.

The Indian Yogis, however, bounced back in the third round despite Carlsen's win over young Raunak Sadhwani to win it 3-1 before demolishing the more fancied Chessbrahs 4-0 in the final round.

Indian Yogis won the encounter 9.5-6.5 at the end.