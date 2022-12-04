R Vaishali wins first-ever Tata Steel Chess Women's Blitz; bronze for Harika

R Vaishali, on Sunday, was crowned the first-ever women's blitz champion at the Tata Steel Chess in Kolkata. The 21-year-old finished with 13.5 points out of 18 rounds in the event.

Vaishali was placed second at the end of the first day after nine rounds. She trailed Mariya Muzychuk by one whole point, but turned the tables on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu lass brought out her best game and snatched the lead of the tournament during the penultimate game. With just a draw needed in her final game to win the title, Vaishali ensured that there were no hiccups to secure a much deserved title. Muzychuk finished second with 12 points - a massive 1.5 points behind the Indian.

While the young Vaishali took the title, the veteran Dronavalli Harika ensured a double podium for India scoring 11/18. The recently turned mother had finished in the same position earlier in the women's rapid section as well.

Among the other Indians in action, Koneru Humpy finished fifth with 9.5/18, the young Savita Shri finished eighth with 6.5 points and the recent Arjuna awardee Bhakti Kulkarni lagged at 10th position with just 4 points.